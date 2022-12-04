The Sound Of Change Experience

Not Available

This is a Rhythm surf documentary brought together by likeminded folk to blend surf, art, music, travel & craftsmanship through various chapters, into one total experience. The film takes you on a journey around the world from Australia’s East Coast to Indonesia, Northern Africa and the famous pointbreaks of central California. Overlay art filters were created in our studio & the original soundtrack was recorded in the Rhythm warehouse by Neal Purchase Jnr & The Brown Byrds plus Alex Wall from the Wax Witches.