Mika Kaurismäki's toe-tapping, finger-snapping documentary reveals the vibrant sounds of Brazil's old-style &NFi;choro&NFi_; music, a blend of native Indian, European and African forms that forms the foundation of modern musical styles including bossa nova and samba. Featuring Elza Soares, Paulo Moura, Zezé Gonzaga, Teresa Cristina, Paulinho da Viola and many others, this documentary explores choro's history and its influence on Brazilian composition.