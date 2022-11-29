The Sound that Goes Down to Earth

Not Available

Maria da Luz waits for her husband who got lost somewhere in Angola during the war. With no news, she finds herself surrounded by families that, like her, desperately long for some kind of hope regarding their loved ones fighting abroad. She takes the matter in her hands and starts tape recording loving messages from each mother, wife and other family members. Carrying the tapes, she travels to Angola and personally delivers these messages to each and every soldier in a personal quest right in the middle of a country in war.