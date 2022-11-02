The Soup, One Morning

Not Available

Kitagawa and Shizu are lovers and roommates. Suffering from a panic disorder, Kitawgawa estranges himself from the world and entraps himself in the claustrophobic confines of the apartment. He leaves only to attend his new seminar. Initially heartened by his interest in this new venture, Shizu senses something fishy when he shows up with a strange amulet and begins to fill their place with unfamiliar furniture. When he commences rambling about the karmic life, she realizes that the man she cares for has become a complete stranger.