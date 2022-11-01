The Source: Tasmania

Not Available

Filmed by Nick Reygaert in stunning widescreen format, this is a captivating portrayal of what it means to fly fish in Tasmania. The people, the scenery, the weather, the rivers, the lakes, the wilderness and the inevitable hunt for trophy trout. Strap yourself in for a breathtaking ride through Australia's fly fishing wonderland - Tasmania Watch anglers battle giant sea trout in the wild rivers of Tasmania's West Coast, stalk massive tailing trout in crystal clear highland lakes, marvel at the hidden beauty of rainforest creeks and experience a great hatch on Tassie's fabled lowland rivers. More than a century ago the first trout to ever be successfully transported into the Southern Hemisphere were hatched in the Salmon Ponds Hatchery in New Norfolk, Tasmania.....therefore when it comes to fly fishing downunder Tasmania is THE SOURCE.