The South

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cosmokino

Martje is the manager of a successful laundry service, but in her personal life she struggles with her self-image after the amputation of one of her breasts. After she is humiliated when Loe, one of her employees, is startled by the discovery of her prosthesis during foreplay, she imprisons him in the laundry plant. As Loe is slowly dying in imprisonment, Martje loses contact with reality and starts imagining having a family with him.

Cast

Monic HendrickxMartje Portegies
Frank LammersLoe de Koning
Oksana AkinshinaZoya
Bart KleverMartje's ex-boyfriend
Ina GeertsDorien

Images