The South of a Passion

"The young Susan seems doomed to a life of toil. She lives with her faither in a lodging house and together they earn their living by dancing as a tango couple in a seedy nightclub. Since mother left them, the two have had an incestuous relationship. Father is on the booze. When his alcoholism eventually lands him in jail, Susan decides to become a prostitute: it is the only way she can earn enough money to get her father out of jail. She meets another prostitute, Lili, who personifies everything that Susan is afraid of: physical decay and failure. Despite this fear, a bond develops between the two women. When Susan gets an influential lover, it looks as if she will be able to escape her sad existance. But her past continues to haunt her." - IFFR