The South Seas: Bikini Atoll & Marshall Islands

Not Available

The South Pacific – the ocean between the American continent and Asia, stands for endless vastness, an infinite stretch of water and pristine nature. For many, the South Pacific is synonymous with paradise sun, beaches and of course, the bikini. But the bikini, or rather the island Bikini, also stands for a disastrous series of nuclear tests, carried out by the USA immediately after the Second World War. To this end, numerous ships of different sizes and categories were brought together. The remnants of these vessels have found a watery grave at the bottom of the lagoon: in depths of up to 60 metres, practically inaccessible for the average diver. Until recently, the region could not be visited for decades, due to radioactive contamination. But how have nature and mankind developed? Accompany us to a very special ships cemetery. Explore a region untouched by human hand for more than 60 years and experience the magic of the South Seas.