The Southern Charm

Not Available

Irving travels to Andalusia passionate about the idea of visiting the Alhambra, there Dalgoruki meets a Russian friend who becomes his traveling companion. Everything is complicated when they accidentally meet Carmen. The girl is the last descendant of Boabdil, a Moorish king. She tells of an important prophecy that will defeat the evil Ali, who betrayed the king Boabdil to achieve mastery of the land. But the only way to get the power is for the last descendant of Boabdil to die.