During the Republic of China pirate leader Cai Yan was framed. Later, under the guise of amnesia, he was taken in by the abbot of the South Shaolin Temple, Huiyuan. In the face of pirates chasing and killing the Southern Shaolin disciples, they used flesh and blood to protect the villagers, and also influenced Cai Yan, who did not believe in the world, and helped him grow into a "The Angry Eye" who protects the soil and water.