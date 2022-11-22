The Space Tour

Not Available

Join Team StarKid as they blast off on the SPACE (StarKid Precarious Auditory Concert Experience) Tour! Featuring some of your favorite StarKids, see what happens when they attempt new arrangements of classic StarKid songs like "Days of Summer", "Status Quo", "Stutter" and "Liam's Got A Phone Call" in a live concert extravaganza. But hitting the road for the first time presents new challenges as they learn to avoid rehearsal, brick wall destroying missiles, and the cops. Will the StarKids be able to band together and discover the true power of music?