The Spaceman and King Arthur

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

A NASA spacecraft proves Einstein right when, travelling faster than light, it ends up near King Arthur's Camelot. On board are big-hearted Tom Trimble and Hermes, the look-alike robot he built. Tom immediately makes friends with pretty Alisande and enemies with the awful knight Sir Nordred. It seems Nordred is out to oust Arthur, while Alisande's father is not the goose she believes him to be but is also a victim of Nordred's schemes. It's as well the Americans have arrived.

Cast

Kenneth MoreKing Arthur
Ron MoodyMerlin
John Le MesurierSir Gawain
Rodney BewesClarence
Dennis DuganTom Trimble
Pat RoachOaf

