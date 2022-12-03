The Spanish-American War: Birth of a Super Power

Not Available

As a war, it was small, nasty and suspicious. As news, it was a godsend. The Spanish-American War did many things it united an adolescent nation and paraded its global ambitions for all to see, while heralding the descent of a tired empire. In this unique program, the conflict comes to life as it was presented to people at that time through the accounts of newspapers nationwide. From the slow buildup of public sentiment against Spain to the sensationalistic coverage of the explosion of the USS Maine, the forces, personalities and events of the war that secured America a place on the world stage are relived. It is a revealing look at the power of the press and its often-problematic influence in the real world, where reporters can be as effective in spurring events as presenting them.