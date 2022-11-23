The Sparring Partner

Not Available

Samuel returns to his neighborhood after eight years in prison, which have obligated him to act in ways he never imagined, but also to think about his life and what he believes he is made for: boxing. Many things have changed since Samuel has been gone. Joe, his former coach, is now training a new prospect called Víctor. If Samuel wants to box, he will have to prove that there is still room for him. But in order to support his family, he agrees to be this new fighter's chata (sparring). This is the story of characters predetermined to failure.