Not Available

Filmed at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall in front of an adoring home crowd, the show was the biggest revival story of 2009 and the first time the band had been captured in concert for 28 years. With a 30th Anniversary set packed full of energy and hits, and a set of musicians on top of their game, it's a memorable record of a band who defined an era. The DVD has recently been shortlisted in the best live coverage category in the 2010 UK Music Video Awards.