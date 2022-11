Not Available

Groundbreaking U.K. band the Specials bring their infectious blend of punk and reggae to New York. Recorded at two clubs in 1980, the shows feature the group performing fan favorites such as "A Message to You, Rudy," "Rat Race" and "Ghost Town." Often cited as an influence on bands including Blur, No Doubt and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the ska pioneers are captured in top form in this live footage. U.K. media personality Tim Lovejoy narrates.