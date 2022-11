Not Available

Spectre is a 2005 Tokusatsu short film created by Konami. Spectre stars Shinji Kasahara in the lead role as Tetsuya Teresaki, codename Spectre. The movie chronicles D.O.E Agent Tetsuya who, after dealing with a mission involving tracking a fugitive alien, is sent on a new mission to deal with alien invaders trying to steal an alien artifact from a local archaeological research site.