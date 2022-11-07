1974

The Spectre of Edgar Allan Poe

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 1974

Studio

Not Available

Poe's fiance, Lenore, falls into a coma and is taken for dead. She is rescued at the last possible moment from being buried alive, but the experience has driven her insane. On the advice of his friend, Dr. Forrest, Poe commits Lenore to the asylum run by Dr. Grimaldi. On a visit to the asylum, Poe and Forrest sense that something strange is going on, and decide to sneak back in after dark and investigate.

Cast

Cesar RomeroDr. Richard Grimaldi
Tom DrakeDr. Adam Forrest
Carol OhmartLisa Grimaldi
Mary GroverLenore
Mario MilanoJoseph
Karen KadlerThe Night Nurse (as Karen Hartford)

