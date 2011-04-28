2011

The Speed of Thought

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 2011

Studio

Black Sand Pictures

Joshua Lazarus (Nick Stahl) is a telepath who has been raised in a NSA foster home. Lazarus helps the government by using his abilities. He is told by the agency that the telepathy is a side effect of Widmann's Disease, and that he will become insane in time and eventually die from the illness. However, Lazarus meets a woman with similar powers (Taryn Manning) who does not have any sign of the disease, launching Lazarus to confront the lies he has been told

Cast

Taryn ManningKira
Wallace ShawnSandy
Mía MaestroAnna Manheim
Nick StahlJoshua Lazarus

