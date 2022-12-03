The Speed Queen

Not Available

Nellie's father is a judge, afflicted with a species of St. Vitus' dance. When he feels an attack coming on he takes a dose of medicine which always brings relief. One day he forgets the medicine, and feeling the attack coming on he sends Nellie home for the medicine. She jumps into her auto and drives like the wind, pursued by two bicycle cops. One of the cops is a rejected suitor, and he hopes to catch her and arrest her, for spite. The other cop is the accepted lover, and he rides to save her. Amusing situations are shown while the trio are riding at terrific speed. Nellie is arrested, but is released upon the plea of her sweetheart.