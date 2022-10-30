The Spice Girls Story: Viva Forever!

Not Available

the definitive story of one of pop music's biggest ever all-female groups, as 15 years after they first took the world by storm, a new musical about the girls called Viva Forever! is about to hit the West End. The programme looks at the creative process behind the show that is produced by Judy Craymer, creator of the West End hit Mamma Mia!, and written by Jennifer Saunders in collaboration with the Spice Girls themselves. The documentary traces the five girls' journey in their quest for fame, a story which is actually in parallel with the plot of the stage show. Featuring contributions from the Spice Girls themselves, some of the people who shared their experience including two of their mothers, and some of the songwriters who helped them with hits such as Wannabe, Stop and Who Do You Think You Are. The cameras also go behind the scenes at rehearsals as Viva Forever! prepares to open.