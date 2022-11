Not Available

In a remote tribe, there is a spirit beast from Xueqi Mountain, and the demon Huang Pizi came to take it away from them. Unexpectedly, when everyone fought fiercely, the spirit beast took the opportunity to escape. Huang Pizi and the tribal female warrior Wan Yanjin came to Qintian and accidentally met the young Wu Chao, and Wan sparked the spark of love. To help Wan Yanjin, Wu Chao decided to deal with Huang Pizi together.