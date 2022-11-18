The Spirit Compendium

Not Available

Tom’s girlfriend dies in a tragic accident and he plunges into depression. May is shunned by the people around her because she claims she can see spirits. Sam is an expert masseuse and gives Tom great massages. Sam’s family loses their fortune and is forced to move in with his friend Tom, sleeping naked on the same bed. The three friends embrace on a journey that begins with the mysterious disappearance of Tom’s father, who leaves Tom with only a spiritual book and an ancient Tibetan Dzi Bead. It is not until Sam is trapped in a spiritual realm that they realise the importance of the items.