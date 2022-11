Not Available

A surreal, horror-esque music video for Absenol's delightfully dark and grungy track "The Spirit Molecule". A scruffy, dishevelled and visibly sleep-deprived man is obsessed with an old 1950s LSD documentary. In his unsettling and somber lair, he prepares for a psychedelic trip, in sync with what he sees on his sacred television screen. But is he venturing into a harmless, hallucinatory experience, or something more?