Not Available

The movie "Fighting Drums" is adapted from the novel "Drum Soul" and is directed by the national first-level director Song Yeming. The film is based on the Ansai folk culture in Shaanxi. It tells the intricate grievances and hatreds that happened between the two families in Gaoshizhai after the 1911 Revolution. In the filming of the film, boldly used non-professional actors such as local drummers and folk artists to show the beauty of original art.