The Spiritual World

Not Available

Ming is a troubled young woman who has been able to see ghosts and contact to the dead ever since she was a little girl. It’s been 15 years since she managed to escape from a mysterious ghost that kept following her. One day she meets a young doctor named Buud, who visits her with a purpose. Buud knows that Ming can contact to the dead, so he wants her to find the reason behind the death of his father. While his father’s death was recorded by the police as being suicide, he believes it was murder. The appearance of Buud brings back memories of the past, and now Ming must face a truth that is even more terrible. For now she is being stalked by that same lost soul who is far more dangerous than any Ghost she has met so far.