The Spitfire Legend

‘Spitﬁre— Birth of a Legend‘ tells the story of the Spitﬁre from a radical design on the drawing board to the ﬁghter aircraft that became the symbol of Britain’s determination to ﬁght on to victory. It celebrates the history of this acclaimed aircraft, the men who designed and built it, and those who ﬂew and fought in it. The story, along with dramatic archive and colour ﬁlm of aerial combat, graphically illustrates the appeal and fascination the Spitﬁre has maintained since it faced and fought the ﬁghter and bomber formations of the Luftwaffe.