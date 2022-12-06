The Splendor of Color: A Kaleidoscope Video v1.3

Not Available

These spectacular videos are two full hours of crystal clear, colorful, detailed and ever-changing kaleidoscopes with modern, relaxing background music. Created for enjoyment on your PC or away from the computer on large HDTVs in home theaters. Take a break from the noise and haste of daily life and play 120 minutes of calm, gorgeous, continuously changing fractal kaleidoscopes. Give your eyes a bright and colorful reward while you relax and enjoy the ride as endless patterns and color combinations slowly rotate and evolve in a hypnotic, mesmerizing dance of light.