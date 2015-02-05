2015

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 5th, 2015

Studio

Paramount Animation

Burger Beard is a pirate who is in search of the final page of a magical book that makes any evil plan he writes in it come true, which happens to be the Krabby Patty secret formula. When the entire city of Bikini Bottom is put in danger, SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Sandy, and Plankton need to go on a quest that takes them to the surface. In order to get back the recipe and save their city, the gang must retrieve the book and transform themselves into superheroes.

Cast

Tom KennySpongeBob / Gary / Agreeable Mob Member / Waffle (voice)
Bill FagerbakkePatrick / Male Fish / Eager Customer (voice)
Rodger BumpassDoctor / Squidward / Angry Mob Member #2 / Doughnut / Squidasaurus Rex (voice)
Clancy BrownMr.Krabs (voice)
Carolyn LawrenceSandy (voice)
Antonio BanderasBurger Beard

Images

