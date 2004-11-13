2004

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 2004

Studio

Paramount

There's trouble brewing in Bikini Bottom. Someone has stolen King Neptune's crown, and it looks like Mr. Krab, SpongeBob's boss, is the culprit. Though he's just been passed over for the promotion of his dreams, SpongeBob stands by his boss, and along with his best pal Patrick, sets out on a treacherous mission to Shell City to reclaim the crown and save Mr. Krab's life.

Cast

Tom KennySpongebob
Clancy BrownMr. Krabs (voice)
Rodger BumpassSquidward (voice)
Bill FagerbakkePatrick Star (voice)
Carolyn LawrenceSandy (voice)
Jeffrey TamborKing Neptune (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images