The Spooky Bunch

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A Cantonese opera company arrives in Cheung Chau to perform for a rich man, who wants to marry of his nephew Dick to the star of the company Ah Gee. As soon as they arrive, the company is thwarted by a female spirit, Catshit, who turns out to be the precursor of a whole army of spirits sent to pester the uncle and one of the older actors. Only Ah Gee and Dick find out that the danger has something to do with a crime committed by Ah Gee's ancestors. This involved selling bad medicines to soldiers as a result of which a whole platoon of ghosts is out for vengeance

Cast

Kenny BeeDick Ma
Kwan ChungOne
Chiang Kam
Olivia Cheng Man-Nga

