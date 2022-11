Not Available

The Canadian music channel Much More Music filmed concerts in Montreal and Toronto for this retro video presentation of the much-loved band The Spoons. The performances include favorites such as "Nova Heart," "Tell No Lies," "Old Emotions" and "Romantic Traffic." Led by Gordon Deppe and Sandy Horne, the new wave synth act was formed in 1979 and opened for 1980s megastars such as The Police, Simple Minds and Culture Club.