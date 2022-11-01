The Spy Dad

Not Available

In Hong Kong, a terrorist organization plans to blackmail the world's government with the help of two fatal diseases a goofy scientist created. Two Interpol agents went to stop their evil plot of world domination, but one of them became a victim of one of the diseases and wanders off acting like a six-year old child. He mindlessly walks into a bullied action film star's mansion, and the star, Jones Bon, was forced to babysit him while dealing with affairs involving his divorced wife and his two daughters. Only a short period of times has passed when Jones, although paying more attention to solving his family situations, finds himself fighting the terrorists.