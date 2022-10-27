1967

The Spy in the Green Hat

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

February 2nd, 1967

Studio

Arena Productions

"Spy in the Green Hat, The (1966)" on the other hand, is both exciting AND funny. Especially the scene where Napoleon Solo (Robert Vaughn) hides from THRUSH agents under a young woman's (the incredibly cute Letícia Román) bed and is caught by the woman's grandmother (Penny Santon), who is forcing Solo to marry the young woman. He successfully escapes, but is hunted by a legion of stereotyped Italian gangsters. Now that's comedy.

Cast

David McCallumIllya Kuryakin
Jack PalanceLouis Strago
Janet LeighMiss Diketon
Eduardo CiannelliArturo 'Fingers' Stilletto
Allen JenkinsEnzo 'Pretty' Stilletto
Jack La RueFederico 'Feet' Stilletto

