The Squad #NotHereToDance

Olympique Lyonnais is one of the world's best women's soccer teams. And when you watch ‘The Squad’, you understand that it's because they are skilled individually, but invincible when they play together. You do not have to be a football fan to be carried away by a team spirit, where everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. Still, team captain Wendie Renard and her teammates are up against more than just their opponents on the field. For equality is not just about equal pay, but about recognition and respect, and that battle must be won every day. An energetic and inspiring film about setting high goals - and scoring them.