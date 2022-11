Not Available

"The Squatters of the Devil's House" is the choral portrait of Fercho, 'El Diablo' and 'El Jipi', ephemeral owners of a no-man's-land that is - perhaps - their only corner in the world. The ruins allow them to share the fragments of their days, survive the city and time, and become a small family. By making vestiges the foundation of their lives, their own ability to be reborn is revealed.