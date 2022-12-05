The SS: A Barbaric State

Not Available

Nuremberg is where Nazi congresses were held. In the city where Hitler gathered huge crowds of fanatics, the court hosted in 1945 the greatest trial in History.The Allied victors judged those responsible for the Third Reich. Among the defendants are the Führer's closest surviving accomplices. But not only them: defendant number 27 is not even a man. It is an entire organization: the SS were a state within the state – which ruled all the police – with its own army, within the Nazi regime.