The St. Pauli killer

In the 1980s he was one of the most unscrupulous men in the Hamburg red lights: Werner Pinzner, nicknamed "Mucki", earned his living as a hit man. In April 1986, a police detachment arrested him with the charge of five murders. At his last interrogation on July 29, investigators wanted to know if there were more. What happened then made Pinzner go down in crime history. It was a hot summer day. Next to his wife Jutta in room 418 of the police headquarters at the Berliner Tor, he was sitting, enjoying drinks and rolls from a desk, announcing to admit to further deeds. Also in the office were his lawyer, public prosecutor Wolfgang Bistry, two police officers and a secretary. When the interrogation was about to begin, Pinzner surprised with the words "Gentlemen, this is a hostage-taking!" - and suddenly pulled a revolver. The headshot injured the public prosecutor in a life-threatening manner. Wolfgang Bistry sinks to the floor of the interrogation room. And this was just the beginning.