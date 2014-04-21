2014

The Stag

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 21st, 2014

Studio

Not Available

At his fiancée’s urging, a very modern Irish groom-to-be reluctantly agrees to a stag weekend with his friends, camping in the western wilderness of Ireland. Much to their chagrin, these modern men are joined by the brother of the bride, a crazy, unpredictable alpha male known as “The Machine”, and an explosive Id to their collective Ego. The Machine is a force of nature, and under his leadership, the men—stripped of modern comfort, convenience and, finally, clothing—must begin their journey into the wild.

Cast

Hugh O'ConorFionnan
Peter McDonaldThe Machine
Brian GleesonSimon
Michael LeggeLittle Kevin
Amy HubermanRuth
Marcella PlunkettUli

View Full Cast >

Images