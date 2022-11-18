舞台 ロマンシング サガ THE STAGE ～ロアーヌが燃える日～

Not Available

Once every 300 years, when the dead stars cover the sun, All new lives born in that year die. One called it "dead eclipse." The baby who survives the fate and survives becomes the "child of fate." "The fateful child" becomes the Demon King the first time and reigns in the world. The second time he became a king and regained order in the world. And the third time of "Dead Eating", Destiny once again left the baby in this world. Then, for over ten years... The royal Harid of the Gessia dynasty, promised Hime Fatima that she would protect her princess no matter what. With the advance of the religious organization “King Order” led by Tiberius wishing for the birth of the King, Gessia collapses. The young monarch Michael, To protect his sister from the conspiracy swirling, attached Catalina to the escort. Julian and Thomas To protect Sarah, the fateful child who was born and survived in the year of "Eating Dead." Finally, the "Abyss Gate" opens and the Shima nobles return.