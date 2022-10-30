The Stalls of Barchester

Not Available

Low-key but occasionally very scary mood piece about a bespectacled scholar named Dr. Black (Swift) whose seemingly mundane assignment of sorting through the assets of the Barchester Cathedral library takes an eerie turn when he comes across the papers of the late Archdeacon (Hardy), who plotted to gain his position through murder. However, he soon comes to discover something truly horrific about the wooden choir stalls in the church, which are tied to a famous local tree and a sinister local legend. From the review at Mondo Digital: http://www.mondo-digital.com/stalls.html