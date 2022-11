Not Available

A lost film. Jose Almedo is a cattle thief. Marie, his wife, endeavors to assist him. Jose and his band plan to run off some cattle belonging to a rancher. Marie goes to warn them, carrying her little girl, Nello. In her desperation, she struggles across the range but is in the path of the cattle which are being pursued by the thieves. Marie is trampled to death but the child is unharmed. Years elapse and Nello has grown to be a woman.