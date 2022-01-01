1994

The human race is wiped out by a government invented super flu. The remaining survivors take sides in the forces of good and evil. A mysterious old woman who is a servant of God and a powerful and deadly man who might be the devil himself. A gas station attendant, a rock star, a mute, a professor, a farmer, a socialite, a mildly retarded man, a judge, a teenager, a mother, and a nerd take forces.