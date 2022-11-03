The Star Dreamer

Not Available

The Russian filmmaker, Pavel Klusjantsev, has had an extraordinary influence on an entire genre of films. Throughout his career at the film studio in St. Petersburg, Klushantsev pioneered and invented legendary techniques for filming the planets, stars and weightnessless - long before anyone else. He went on to redefine the science fiction genre and influence the way Hollywood made their science fiction films, including the Academy Award-winning Visual Effects Master, Robert Skotak, a man who spent years trying to track Klushantsev down