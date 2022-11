Not Available

This special is hosted by Patrick Stewart and traced the history of Star Trek from its inception with "The Cage" through to Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It also showed brief previews of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and TNG's second season. Also it was principally a container for the premiere of a full color print of "The Cage" which had, according to the special, recently been recovered from Paramount's studio archives.