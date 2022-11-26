The Star Trek Story

Not Available

Documentary covering the history of the American television science fiction series STAR TREK, founded by Gene Roddenberry in 1966, with interviews including actors Leonard Nimoy, Brent Spiner, Patrick Stewart and Nichelle Nichols. The program considers STAR TREK's founding during the height of the Cold War, the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War, with its multicultural crew working together on the `Enterprise', and considers its cultural impact over 30 years and into the future.