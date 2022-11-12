The Star Wars Suite – The Danish National Symphony Orchestra

Not Available

On June 2017, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) hosted three orchestral concerts called Galaxymphony which included some of the soundtrack from various space and sci-fi movies. This is their version of some of the Star Wars soundtrack across all seven movies. The concert was hosted by Jakob Stegelmann and conducted by Antony Hermus. The performance was orchestrated by The Danish National Symphony Orchestra with help from the 'Camerata' and 'Hymnia' choirs. As told in the video, the host, Jakob Stegelmann, is very passionate about the Star Wars films and therefore evidently the main event of the concert. Therefore, I have shared this extra long video (what a horror it was to render) for you to enjoy.