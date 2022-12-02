Not Available

The Start to this May be the End to Another is a documentary about Moneen. The film mainly focuses on the pre-production process of The Red Tree album. The band moves into a house in Baltimore, Maryland, to work on pre-production with the producer Brian McTernan. The band struggles to develop demos to send to Vagrant Records in preparation for recording a new album. Video clips from the past are interspersed throughout the film to show how the band had developed until pre-production of The Red Tree. The film can also be watched with all the band members providing commentary.