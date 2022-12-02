Not Available

The Start to this May be the End to Another

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Start to this May be the End to Another is a documentary about Moneen. The film mainly focuses on the pre-production process of The Red Tree album. The band moves into a house in Baltimore, Maryland, to work on pre-production with the producer Brian McTernan. The band struggles to develop demos to send to Vagrant Records in preparation for recording a new album. Video clips from the past are interspersed throughout the film to show how the band had developed until pre-production of The Red Tree. The film can also be watched with all the band members providing commentary.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images