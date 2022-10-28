Not Available

The Statue

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Josef Shaftel Productions

Bolt, a British linguist, develops a universal language, so he's a sudden sensation and receives a Nobel prize. An ambitious diplomat, capitalizing on Bolt's celebrity, arranges for the U.S. to commission a statue for a London square to honor Bolt's achievement. Bolt's Italian wife, a renowned artist, sculpts an 18-foot nude of Bolt. In a pique, because he's neglected her for years to do his work, she gives the statue a spectacular phallus, telling Bolt that he wasn't its model. Thinking he's a cuckold, Bolt goes on a jealous search for a man matching the statue. The diplomat, too, wants changes in the statue to protect his conservative image. Can art and love reconcile?

Cast

David NivenAlex Bolt
John CleeseHarry
Robert VaughnRay Whiteley
Ann BellPat Demarest

View Full Cast >

Images