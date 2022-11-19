The Stepmother 3: Trophy Wife

Not Available

Sweet Sinner's first series returns, now starring the legendary Lisa Ann! When Randy Spears marries his hot, busty wife, he promises her that his kids are grown and moved out of the house. So trophy wife Lisa is none-too-thrilled when college dropout Dane Cross shows up to stay with his dad for a while! Lisa immediately lays down the law and reminds Dane that she's the boss, setting the stage for mutual tension and frustration. But is Lisa really concerned with her new marriage, or is she more interested in Dane and his hot, young friends?